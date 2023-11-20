B'luru woman electrocuted: 'Nobody helped; they only recorded videos'

Speaking to DH, she explained that Soundharya, her husband Santhosh, and their daughter Suviksha had gone to Santhosh’s home in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, last Sunday and were returning just in time for Soundharya to pay her 12th-grade government examination fee before sitting for her exams. “She called me when they got off the bus at Silk Board Jn at 4 am and told me that she would be home in some time. She called again after reaching the Hope Farm bus stop and told me they were waiting for an auto-rickshaw but she never cut the call. I only heard her screaming,” she said.