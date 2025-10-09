Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Nodal agencies decode GBA’s governance model

B.PAC organised the event, 'GBA: The Pathway to Better Governance of Namma Bengaluru', at Mount Carmel College.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 20:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 20:04 IST
Bengaluru newsGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us