Nodal agencies decode GBA’s governance model

<p>Bengaluru: Representatives from Bengaluru's civic agencies gathered on Wednesday to understand the working module of the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).</p>.<p>B.PAC organised the event, 'GBA: The Pathway to Better Governance of Namma Bengaluru', at Mount Carmel College.</p>.<p>Srinivas Alavilli, fellow, WRI India, opened with an explainer on GBA. A panel discussion on 'Context of GBA' followed, featuring Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad and V Ravichandar, member of the Brand Bengaluru Committee.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah to chair first GBA meeting on October 10 .<p>A larger panel discussion, 'Building Synergy for Better Governance', featured GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Ravishankar J, urban expert and Director of B.SMILE RK Mishra, Chief Traffic Manager (Operations) of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation GT Prabhakar Reddy, advocate and parliamentary expert Harish N, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited CEO Karee Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic West) Anoop A Shetty, Bengaluru West City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra KV, and architect and urban designer Naresh Narasimhan.</p>.<p>Maheshwar Rao spoke about funding, coordination and accountability under the new governing body.</p>.<p>"In order to effectively govern a city, you need to look into how people live and work. The GBA is divided into five corporations, and a certain level of coordination and a set of mechanisms are required to provide funding to these corporations, both of which will be done by the GBA. This will ensure that all corporations work effectively, streamlining the decision-making process. This gives one an idea of identifying areas where one could generate more resources and unlock potential which had not been tapped into earlier," he said.</p>.<p>The institutionalised mechanism will improve efficiency in ground-level operations, Rao added.</p>.<p>"Under this institutionalised mechanism, I can have discussions with all the departments that work in and around Bengaluru and then report it to the executive committee, which looks after two things — how do you look at the action plans made by each agency, and how do you ensure that the work of one agency does not impinge on the work of another agency," he said.</p>