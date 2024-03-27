Noida CA arrested by Bengaluru police for cheating companies with Rs 168 crore fake bank guarantees

Bengaluru: A chartered accountant has been arrested for allegedly duping 11 private companies by giving them fake electronic bank guarantees worth Rs 168 crore, Bengaluru police said on Wednesday.

The accused, 45-year-old Noida-based Ashish Roy alias Ashish Saxena, was detained by the immigration officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after he returned from Kuwait, they said.

A lookout notice was also issued against him in February by the Bengaluru Police.

According to the police, the matter came to light after an official from National E-Governance Services Limited filed a case of cheating when it was found out that the e-bank guarantees submitted by these companies were fake.