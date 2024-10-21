'Non-specific' bomb threats to six Bengaluru-bound flights

<p>Bengaluru: Six Bengaluru-bound flights operated by an Indian airline received bomb threats via X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. </p>.<p>Police conducted an internal meeting with the airline authorities. They deemed the threat to be "non-specific" and eventually declared it a hoax. </p>.<p>An anonymous account on X claimed several bombers were onboard Bengaluru-bound flights belonging to a specific airline. </p>.<p>The airline's social media account alerted the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) authorities as well as the Bengaluru police. </p>.<p>A senior police officer from the northeast division told <em>DH</em> that although the airline didn’t file a formal complaint, they still went ahead with an internal meeting and concluded that the threat was “non-specific”. No police searches were conducted on the airport premises, the officer added. </p>.<p><strong>Second incident </strong></p>.<p>This was the second bomb threat posted on X concerning the Bengaluru airport and city-bound flights.</p>.<p>On October 15, an X account with the username @schizobomber777 posted a bomb threat message from his handle. </p>.<p>"I placed explosives on board Flight QP1373, which departed from Silugiri (sic) and is landing in Bengaluru. You will all die,” the user wrote. </p>.<p>Police later declared it a hoax. </p>