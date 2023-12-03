Non-stop laughter with Sunil Grover at his show in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Acclaimed comedian and actor Sunil Grover treated a capacity crowd at Pheonix Marketcity to an evening of non-stop laughter and entertainment on Saturday.
RED LIVE with Sunil Grover was an initiative of RED LIVE, the live entertainment vertical of Superhits 93.5 RED FM.
It was the first time the private FM network brought live comedy under RED LIVE in Bengaluru.
Grover rose to fame through the The Kapil Sharma Show. His iconic characters such as Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi, and Dr Mashoor Gulati have endeared him to audiences across the country.
Suresh Ganesan, General Manager, RED FM, Karnataka, stated: "We are certain that the audience had a laughter-filled and enjoyable weekend with Sunil Grover's performance."
B Surendar, COO and Director, Red FM Network, said, "Red FM has been entertaining the people of Bengaluru with a variety of live events viz music concerts, education fairs, corporate sports, etc. Humour is an integral part of our radio content and this was an effort to extend it on the ground."
