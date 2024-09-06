Not running away, let Covid report become public, says Sudhakar

Speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said: "Covid wasn't handled by a single person. The entire government machinery, comprising thousands of officials and several ministers, was involved. The government acted honestly and certain decisions were taken to save the lives of six crore Kannadigas. Those have been questioned and investigated. I am happy and hope the truth comes out on it."

The Justice Cunha Commission submitted its first report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on August 31 at a time when the BJP has been aggressive against the ruling Congress over scams at the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Sudhakar said he all important BJP leaders are "answerable to the people" and were not running away. Stating that he had not seen the report, the MP refused to comment on the specifics.

"Let the findings of the commission reach the people and those who have already raised suspicions about the government's handling," Sudhakar said, in an indirect dig at Siddaramaiah and Chikkaballapur Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar.

After the Commission gave its report, Sudhakar had said that it was "politically motivated" and accused the Congress of resorting to "vendetta" politics.

Sudhakar also slammed Law Minister HK Patil for saying that the Justice Cunha Commission found misappropriation of "hundreds of crores" and that "several files were missing". Sudhakar said Patil should have stuck to being a spokesperson of the Cabinet. "Let (Patil) do his job and not act as the judge," Sudhakar said.