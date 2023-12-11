Of nuts and nativity: Bull Temple Road prepares for Kadlekai Parishe 

Bengaluru: The historic Kadlekai Parishe in Basavanagudi, to be inaugurated on Monday, has burst into a lively celebration two days in advance.
The weekend saw the festival's unofficial commencement, with the delightful crunch of roasted peanuts harmonising with the exuberant chatter of the crowd along the Bull Temple's surrounding roads. The air was thick with the festive spirit as people embarked on a journey to replenish their groundnut stock, setting the stage for a jubilant fair.
On Sunday, Muzrai and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inspected the arrangements, besides buying groundnuts. In an eco-conscious move, the minister distributed cloth bags to the public, encouraging them to use alternatives to plastic during the festival.
“All the arrangements are in place,” Reddy said. “Over 600 policemen have been deployed for crowd management. Nearly seven to eight lakh people are expected to visit the fair.”
The minister also said roads leading to and around the temple will be barricaded to restrict vehicular movement.
During the weekend, throngs of eager visitors transformed Bull Temple Road and Bugle Rock Road into bustling havens, combining purchase of peanuts with a visit to the temple.
Festival’s evolution
One visitor recalled the festival’s evolution over the decades. “I've witnessed the transformation since the 1960s when it was a modest two-day fair — Chikka Parishe and Dodda Parishe — that kicked off on the last Monday of 'Kartika Masa',” Dr Manjunath, a resident of Gandhi Bazaar, said.
“Over the years, it has evolved into a vibrant festival, making vehicular navigation and parking a challenge for the visitors,” he added.
Dr Manjunath said the traditional charm of South Karnataka's temple fairs, featuring a myriad of products, temporary merry-go-rounds, children's play areas, and stalls laden with toys, clothes, and other coveted items has remained intact.
"Thankfully, nowadays such fairs go on for a week or longer so that one can introduce their children to the local culture,” he said.
Despite the festive euphoria, Dr Manjunath lamented that the police were insensitive, and they continue to harass farmers and vendors.