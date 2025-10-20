<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have booked Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and senior executive Subrath Kumar Dash for abetment to suicide after an employee allegedly took his own life.</p><p>The deceased, K. Aravind (38), a homologation engineer at Ola Electric’s headquarters in Koramangala, reportedly left behind a 28-page handwritten note alleging persistent workplace harassment.</p><p>The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Aravind’s brother, Ashwin Kannan. Aggarwal, Dash—Head of Vehicle Homologations and Regulation—and others have been booked under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p><p>Ashwin also alleged financial irregularities worth Rs 17.46 lakh, claiming the company withheld Aravind’s salary and incentives until after his death.</p><p>Aravind allegedly consumed poison at his residence in Chikkakallasandra on September 28 and died later at a hospital. The family discovered his death note afterward and accused senior Ola executives of harassment, saying the HR department failed to explain certain money transfers made to his bank account.</p><p>“Soon after the complaint, we issued notices to those named in the FIR. They have appeared and submitted written explanations. Further investigation is underway,” said an investigating officer.</p><p>Ashwin said the family grew suspicious when the company transferred Rs 17,46,313 to Aravind’s bank account via NEFT on September 30—two days after his death.</p><p>“When we questioned Dash about the transfer, the HR initially responded. Later, company representatives visited our home and gave vague explanations. It looked like an attempt to cover up the company’s wrongdoing,” Ashwin alleged.</p>.Ola enters Battery Energy Storage Systems market; launches Ola Shakti.<p>The family handed over the 28-page note to the police soon after discovering it.</p><p><strong>Company’s response</strong></p><p>In a statement on Monday, Ola said it was “deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise” and that its thoughts were with the family.</p><p>The company said Aravind, who worked there for over three and a half years, had never raised any complaint or grievance about harassment and had no direct interaction with senior management, including the promoter.</p><p>On the bank transfer, Ola said it had “promptly facilitated the full and final settlement” to Aravind’s account.</p><p>“Ola Electric is fully cooperating with the authorities and remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees,” the statement said.</p><p><strong>‘Toxic work culture’</strong></p><p>Ashwin, a businessman, said his brother often spoke about a “toxic work culture” at the company but the family “never imagined it was serious enough for him to end his life.”</p><p>“No employee should face mental harassment or financial exploitation in any company. I demand fair justice for my brother’s death,” he said.</p><p>Aravind, who was unmarried and lived with his parents, was passionate about bike design and had graduated in mechanical engineering with distinction.</p>