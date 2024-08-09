On Day 1, Over 32k visit Lalbagh’s Ambedkar-themed flower show

Bengaluru: Inaugurating the 216th Lalbagh flower show themed "Scientist, Constitution Architect, Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar", Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah said the iconic leader believed in financial and social equality as the key to success.
The first day of the show drew over 32,150 visitors, including flower enthusiasts, botanists, homemakers and schoolchildren, despite the mid-week schedule.
Dr Ambedkar’s grandson, Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar, was the chief guest at the inauguration.
Sitara Kazi, a botany professor from Mumbai who visited the flower show with her family, applauded the theme. “The display of Ambedkar’s life and works, the future generations will also understand the significance," she said.
Bhimrao congratulated the Department of Horticulture for organising the mega event, showcasing the entire life and contribution of Babasaheb Ambedkar through the flower decoration.
“I did not know that such a huge flower show is organised here annually. Babasaheb’s statues are seen all over the world, but this kind of a display is unique," he said.
The show’s centrepiece is a 36-ft diametre, 32-ft-tall floral model of the Parliament House, adorned with 3.6 lakh roses and 2.4 lakh chrysanthemums, alongside a 12-ft tall statue of Ambedkar.
Visitors were seen taking selfies and photos in front of floral replicas of Ambedkar’s birthplace and Chaitya Bhoomi, which feature descriptive plaques.
Published 09 August 2024, 03:43 IST