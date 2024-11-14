On-duty police inspector arrested for aiding rape-suspect BJP MLA Munirathna

<p>Bengaluru: A serving police inspector was arrested in Bengaluru on Thursday for allegedly aiding and abetting rape-suspect BJP MLA Munirathna in his "criminal conspiracies". </p><p>The Special Investigation Team (SIT) picked up Ayyanna Reddy, who was on duty as the inspector at the Hebbagodi police station, for allegedly assisting Munirathna in criminal conspiracies, a well-placed police source told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>This is the second arrest related to the rape case filed against Munirathna in September. Munirathna was the first to be taken into custody but is currently out on bail.</p>.Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna 'honey-trapped' two former CMs, accuses woman who filed rape complaint.<p>Reddy, posted at Hebbagodi for a year now, previously served at Peenya, Rajgopalanagar and Yeshwantpur police stations for over a decade, said a senior police officer under whom Reddy worked. </p><p>All of these police stations fall within Munirathna's assembly constituency of RR Nagar. </p><p>Reddy's arrest came after the SIT interrogated several close confidantes of Munirathna's, sources said. </p><p>On September 18, a 40-year-old woman filed a complaint with Kaggalipura police, alleging that Munirathna had raped her multiple times, including in his Vikasa Soudha chambers as well as in his official car. </p><p>She also accused him of honey-trapping politicians and police officers to blackmail them. Reddy is believed to have assisted Munirathna in these conspiracies. </p><p>In all, Munirathna faces three cases: two filed at the Vyalikaval police station and one at the Kaggalipura police station in Ramanagar. </p><p>He has been booked under IPC sections related to rape, sexual harassment, voyeurism, criminal intimidation, extortion, promoting enmity between different groups, word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, as well as under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. </p><p>The SIT has intensified its investigation into these cases and conducted mahazar (recreation of crime scene) inside Munirathna's Vikasa Soudha chamber last week.</p>