Online trading scam costs senior MNC official in Bengaluru Rs 5.14 crore

<p>Bengaluru: A senior executive at a multinational company in Bengaluru lost Rs 5.14 crore in an online investment scam, police said.</p>.<p>The 58-year-old RT Nagar resident joined several fraudulent WhatsApp groups — LKP INTERNAL MEMBERS GROUP, LKP VIP 118/ONE TO ONE SERVICE GROUP and LKP ADVISORY GROUP-1 — in November, seeking investment opportunities.</p>.<p>He was approached by Deepa and Dinesh K Waghela, who police believe used fake identities.</p>.<p>He was asked to download a fake app called 'LKPNHWL' to trade and was given a link — https://www.ilkpms.cc — for transferring money.</p>.<p>Between November 12 and January 7, he transferred Rs 5,14,85,000 in multiple transactions. The fake trading app showed he had gained Rs 19 crore.</p>.<p>"A key part of the fraud is using manipulated apps to convince victims they are making profits. These are paper trades; no investments are carried out," a police investigator said.</p>.<p>When the victim tried to make a withdrawal, he was asked to pay Rs 2 crore as tax. Realising the fraud, he contacted the North Cybercrime Police. An FIR was registered on January 12.</p>.<p>"We have informed the Criminal Investigation Department as the sum lost is over Rs 3 crore. Until they take over, jurisdictional police are continuing the probe," a senior police officer said.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Senior citizen loses Rs 95 lakh in fake IPO scheme </span></p>.<p>In a similar case registered by the North Cybercrime Police, a 69-year-old man lost Rs 95 lakh after he believed he was investing in Initial Public Offerings. The scamsters used two fake apps — ANGVANPRO APP and ANGEL ONE — to manipulate trades.</p>.<p>The victim was shown to have made Rs 1.33 crore profit on a Rs 75-lakh investment. When he tried to make a withdrawal, he was asked to pay Rs 18 lakh as tax. He transferred a total of Rs 95 lakh between November 15 and January 12. The FIR was registered the following day.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Sudha Murty warns of Deepfake use</span></p>.<p>In a post on X, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty wrote: "I want to alert you to fake videos circulating online that falsely use my image and voice to promote financial schemes and investments. These are deepfakes created without my knowledge or consent.</p>.<p>"Please do not make any financial decisions based on these fraudulent videos. I urge you to verify information through official channels and report any such content you encounter.</p>.<p>"Stay vigilant and stay safe. Jai Hind!"</p>