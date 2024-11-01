Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Opened in February, brand new Bengaluru Cantt station road in a bad state

Caused by poor coordination between Railways and civic agencies.
Shantanu Hornad
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 22:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
The junction of Cantonment Road and Prince of Wales Road has been badly damaged causing daily traffic jams.

The junction of Cantonment Road and Prince of Wales Road has been badly damaged causing daily traffic jams. 

Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 22:43 IST
Bengaluru newsRailway stationCantonment railway station

Follow us on :

Follow Us