Opening of Venkatappa Art Gallery postponed to December  

<p>Bengaluru: Art and history enthusiasts will have to wait a bit longer to visit Bengaluru's Venkatappa Art Gallery, as its reopening has been postponed to December.</p>.<p>The gallery, which has been undergoing restoration since January with funding from the Brigade Foundation’s CSR initiatives, was originally set to reopen by Dasara, according to earlier announcements by the Department of Archaeology and the foundation.</p>.<p>The restoration project, costing Rs 5 crore, is addressing both aesthetic and structural issues.</p>.<p>However, complications such as water seepage and corrosion in the auditorium's roofing were discovered during the renovation process, delaying the reopening to December.</p>.<p>“The moat had to be drained and the sludge removed, in addition to resolving issues that came up during the renovation. The BWSSB is also addressing some problems with the underground drainage line,” Devaraju A, Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage, told DH.</p>.<p>By December, the gallery will feature two new mini galleries, alongside the existing three, and include an artist’s chamber, he added.</p>.<p>Restoration of Govt Museum</p>.<p>Work on the external structures of the Government Museum, located near the gallery, is also in progress, department sources said.</p>.<p>“Discussions are underway to form a committee to curate art for the museum,” they noted, adding that the structural work will likely take another six months.</p>.<p>“We have submitted a proposal to the Centre for funds for the building's curation and landscaping. If approved, it will expedite the process. The museum is expected to open within the next year,” said Devaraju.</p>