Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Oppn leader Ashoka's escort vehicle driver found hanging at Bengaluru home

According to Byatarayanapura police, Ramagol was found hanging at his residence when his brother-in-law came to see him.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 22:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 22:05 IST
BengaluruR Ashoka

Follow us on :

Follow Us