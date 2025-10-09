<p>Bengaluru: A 34-year-old head constable was found hanging at his home in Bapujinagar in western Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said. </p>.<p>The deceased, Sharanagouda Ramagol, was attached to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) and served as the escort vehicle driver for the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka. </p>.<p>According to Byatarayanapura police, Ramagol was found hanging at his residence when his brother-in-law came to see him. They are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and the reasons behind the suspected suicide. No death note has been found. </p>.<p>Originally from Kalaburagi, Ramagol lived in Bengaluru with his wife Shailashri, a constable posted at the Magadi road traffic station, and their two daughters. </p>.<p>Ashoka, who visited Victoria Hospital to pay his last respects and meet the family, expressed his condolences. </p>.Announce Rs 3k crore for flood-hit Karnataka districts, Ashoka urges govt.<p>"He was well-behaved and had no bad habits. He never shared any problems and did not seem to have family issues. He had been working with us for almost two years," he said. </p>.<p>Ramagol had not reported for duty on Wednesday and had handed over the charge to a replacement driver, saying he planned to visit Mantralayam, Ashoka added.</p>