Over 20 flights delayed; 5 diverted as rains cripple Bengaluru

<p>Over 20 flights were late in arriving at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday night due to heavy rains, <em>ANI</em> reported quoting airport authorities.</p><p>One Air India flight from Delhi and three IndiGo flights from Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh were diverted to Chennai. </p><p>A Thai Lion Air flight coming from Thailand was also diverted to Chennai.</p><p>A day after the city's western parts were battered by heavy rainfall, it was northern, southeastern and eastern Bengaluru to be pounded by thundershowers throughout Monday. </p><p>Overall, all parts of the city received rainfall that ranged from light and moderate to heavy and very heavy. </p><p>By 11 pm, Sahakaranagar and Yelahanka, both located in the north, had received 154.4 mm and 110 mm of rainfall, respectively, according to Weather Union, which provides crowd-sourced weather information. </p><p>Other locations that received heavy rainfall included Devanahalli and Koramangala (88.2 mm each), HSR Layout (81.6 mm), and BEL Road (70.4 mm). </p><p>RR Nagar, the worst rain-hit neighbourhood on Sunday, received only 19.4 mm of rainfall on Monday, mainly towards the evening. </p><p>The HAL airport received 42.3 mm until 8.30 pm on Monday, and 228.5 mm this month, compared with the normal of 177.3 mm. </p><p>The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) received 105 mm and GKVK 21.2 mm. </p><p>Rains intensified in the later parts of the night, with northern and eastern Bengaluru bearing the brunt. </p><p><em>(With DHNS inputs)</em></p>