Over 20 flights delayed; 5 diverted as rains cripple Bengaluru

Five flights were diverted to Chennai. Among local carriers, one Air India flight from Delhi and three IndiGo flights from Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh were diverted to Chennai.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 04:07 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 04:07 IST
BengaluruKempegowda International AirportChennaiRainfall

