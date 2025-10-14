Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Over 400 Bengaluru-bound Amazon orders worth Rs 18 lakh stolen; 4 held in Haryana

Nuh police spokesperson said that a team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) nabbed the four men in Tauru area on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 16:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 16:52 IST
CrimeAmazon

Follow us on :

Follow Us