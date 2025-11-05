<p>Bengaluru: The recent death of a 58-year-old professor from Maharashtra, who suffered a stroke and fell off a cliff during a trek, has raised concerns about the safety of trekkers aged over 50.</p>.<p>Organisations that host treks often rely on the Treadmill Test (TMT) — a basic cardiovascular stress test — to assess participants’ fitness.</p>.<p>Veteran trekker Vasumathi Srinivasan, with over four decades of experience, said the Karnataka Mountaineers Association now mandates four months of training and at least three shorter treks before attempting high-intensity routes. “Many people drop out, and we reject several after assessing their condition,” she said.</p>.<p>Private organiser Bharath K said they take extra precautions for trekkers over 50. “Fitness is a major concern, especially among people over 45 who suddenly want to try challenging trails. We now ask for HbA1C (a blood test to measure average blood sugar) reports to check for diabetes,” he said. “Despite precautions, collapses still occur due to heart conditions and heat strokes.”</p>.<p>Organisers also note that women in their early 50s tend to face more difficulties than men.</p>.<p>Nikhil Kumar, another trek organiser, said, “In the past three years, I have seen several women in their 50s experience knee pain and chest discomfort. We carry oxygen cylinders and first aid, but lack of fitness remains a challenge even among younger participants.”</p>.<p>Senior trekker Shamala Padhmanabhan stressed that thorough preparation and realistic self-assessment are crucial. “Preparation is essential for people of any age before a trek. One should not push their body beyond its limits — it is not a race. They should end the trek if they are facing difficulties,” she said.</p>.<p>Cardiologist Dr Deepak Padmanabhan said the TMT provides only a general idea of heart function and may miss early-stage blockages. “It’s not fully reliable for high-altitude treks,” he said, advising trekkers to carry prescribed medicines for blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, or angina, along with a first-aid kit, aspirin (if advised), and inhalers, if needed.</p>.Missing Navy official found dead near Mumbai's Matheran trek route.<p><strong>Checklist for trekkers over 50 years</strong></p>.<p>Get a full cardiac evaluation: ECG (electrocardiogram), echocardiogram, cholesterol, and blood sugar tests.</p>.<p>Keep blood pressure, diabetes, and issues related to sleep apnea under control.</p>.<p>Seek cardiologist clearance if chest pain or breathlessness has occurred earlier.</p>.<p>Watch for fatigue, dizziness, or chest tightness.</p>.<p>Build stamina with daily walks or stair climbs four to six weeks before the trek; avoid rapid altitude gain and schedule rest days.</p>