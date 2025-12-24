Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Overlooking PM2.5 precursors hurting India's clean air programme: Study

The study said that a large share of PM 2.5, the small particles that affect lung health and linked to cancer, is not generated directly.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 12:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 12:50 IST
Karnataka NewsAir PollutionKarnatakastudy

Follow us on :

Follow Us