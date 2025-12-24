<p>Bengaluru; Nearly six years since it was launched, the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) remains blind to some of the most dangerous pollutants and their sources, a new study has pointed out.<br></p><p>The study by researchers from Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said that a large share of PM 2.5, the small particles that affect lung health and linked to cancer, is not generated directly. Instead, they are indirectly generated through chemical interaction by secondary sources.<br></p><p>Sulfur dioxide (SO2) and ammonium sulfate - two key constituents could be regulated through NCAP. As the second edition of the programme nears closure in March, leaving open the possibility of revision, researchers have urged the government to focus on the two major contributors for PM 2.5 in view of public health.</p>.Meeting 2024 NCAP target could reduce nationwide disease prevalence to 3.09 per cent: Analysis.<p>The precursor gases are linked to coal. Chhattisgarh, a state dominated by coal-fired power plants, accounts for 42% of highest annual ammonium sulfate contribution at 42% followed by Odisha (41%). </p>.<p>"This shows that reinstating mandatory flu gas desulphurisation system requirements across all coal-fired thermal power plants is critical to reducing secondary ammonium sulfate formation and PM 2.5 under the NCAP," he study said.<br></p><p>‘As the NCAP is revised, India must focus not only on PM2.5 concentrations but also on what the pollution is made of. With secondary ammonium sulfate accounting for up to 42 percent of PM2.5, largely driven by SO2 from coal-based power plants, precursor controls and composition monitoring are essential for air quality improvement’, said Manoj Kumar, analyst at CREA.</p>