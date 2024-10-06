Owners struggle to locate their names on BBMP’s e-khata portal

<p>Bengaluru: Many residents in Bengaluru complained that they are unable to locate their names or property number in the BBMP’s e-khata portal where the records of 21 lakh properties were uploaded recently as a part its test launch. While the portal does show draft version of e-Khata of many properties, some found it nearly impossible to find their document. </p>.<p>Starting October 1, the BBMP uploaded the draft e-Khata of almost all properties in Bengaluru on its web portal, seeking objections as well as additional documents from the public. </p>.<p>While logging into the portal by using the mobile number and the one-time password (OTP) was a breeze, identifying the draft khata was a struggle for many property owners even after clicking on the correct ward name. The civic body has given multiple options such as owner’s name, property identification number, self- assessment application number, property address, etc to locate the draft e-khata. Despite these options, many were unable to locate their property record. </p>.Bengaluru: Both 'A' & 'B' khata properties eligible for e-khata, says BBMP.<p>Some residents said the BBMP 1533 helpline number too was not helpful in clearing their doubts.</p>.<p>A senior BBMP official said that the software is stabilising as it has been fed with over 21 lakh property records. “Even giant IT companies take about six months to stabilise its products. We have done it in a short time. This is a test launch. Some may be unable to locate their property record as the names were entered in the database in Kannada. We are getting it translated to English. Besides, about one lakh property records are yet to be digitised,” the officer said. </p>