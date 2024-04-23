Painter from Bihar arrested for sexually assaulting six-year-old

Bengaluru: The KR Puram police arrested a 30-year-old painter for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.
The incident occurred on Friday, but came to light only on Monday.
Bihar native Munzum sexually assaulted the six-year-old girl who stayed in a neighbouring shanty. Her parents, natives of West Bengal, were daily wage labourers, police said.
An officer said that the girl’s father saw Munzum coming out of their shanty. His suspicions were confirmed after seeing his daughter's condition, and he informed the police.
The KR Puram registered a case under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and arrested Munzum the same day. He was remanded to judicial custody.
