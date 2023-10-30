Palike allocates Rs 35 crore to maintain 174 lakes

Bengaluru: The BBMP has earmarked Rs 35 crore for the maintenance of 174 lakes and 15 sewage treatment plants (STPs) in 2023-24.
It appears that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has not made judicious use of its resources as some of the lakes identified for maintenance this fiscal year are either undergoing rejuvenation work or were recently developed.
Official data suggests that the BBMP has allocated more grants for lakes situated in the outskirts of Bengaluru as the waterbodies, located in the central business districts (CBD) areas, have already received a facelift in the past. Mahadevapura has received a major share of allocation, which is Rs 9 crore for the upkeep of 53 lakes.
The action plan also includes 42 lakes of Bommanahalli, 33 lakes of RR Nagar and 24 lakes of Yelahanka. The Rs 35 crore has been predominantly earmarked for the maintenance of the waterbodies.
In some lakes like Doddabommasandra, Kogiul, Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, Kacharakanahalli, and Kaggadasapura, the BBMP has set aside grants for fencing and repairing the walkways.
In all, there are a total of 202 lakes under the custody of the BBMP. Of these, 19 are dead as they have lost all characteristics of a lake due to encroachments, and 27 lakes are in dire straits owing to lack of funds for rejuvenation work. A sum of Rs 10 lakh has been set aside for developing a mobile application to monitor lake maintenance activities.
Repeat funding
Amid several lakes needing funds for restoration and rejuvenation, money has been allocated to maintain lakes in good condition. Technically, the civic body is not supposed to take up maintenance work at a lake that was developed recently as they come under the defect liability period (DLP).
Some of these lakes are: Ulsoor (Rs 90 lakh), Kaggadasapura (Rs 13.35 lakh), Mallathahalli (Rs 28 lakh), Srigagandadhkaval (Rs 17 lakh), Begur (Rs 45 lakh), Yelahanka and Chikkabettahalli (Rs 47 lakh).
Just last year, the state government had funded the development of these lakes.
Rs 15 cr to maintain 1,240 parks
The BBMP has also sanctioned a grant of Rs 15 crore for the annual maintenance of 1,240 neighborhood parks across the city.
Constituencies such as Bommanahalli, Padmanabhanagar, Yeshwantpur, Yelahanka, CV Raman Nagar, and Shantinagar have the highest of over 60 parks each.
Constituencies with the least number of parks are Chamarajpet (10), Gandhinagar (21), KR Puram (21), Chickpet (22), Pulakeshinagar (22), and Mahadevapura (23).
Last week, the civic body urged volunteers to supervise the maintenance of both the lakes and the parks.
October 30 had been declared the last date to confirm participation.