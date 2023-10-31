BBMP wants to make a splash with red and yellow for Rajyotsava, urges citizens to mark the day with fervour

On Rajyotsava day on November 1, the BBMP has asked citizens to draw red and yellow rangolis before their houses with the slogan 'Hesarayitu Karnataka, Usiragali Kannada'.
The civic body has asked people to light up diyas at 7 pm on the day when the state was renamed ‘Karnataka’ 50 years ago. It has also urged people to fly red and yellow kites at all the BBMP grounds at 5 pm.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), in fact, has planned a series of special events as part of the Rajyotsava celebrations, which officials said was in line with the government’s plans for celebrations across the state.
With plans afoot to broadcast the Kannada state anthem (Nada Geethe) on all radio stations at 9 am on November 1, the BBMP has asked citizens to stand up and pay respect to the anthem.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has ordered all zonal commissioners and joint commissioners to organise the events at playgrounds, parks, lake premises, apartments, malls, and other important places in coordination with organisations, apartment societies, and hotel unions.
The civic body plans to play songs like Udayavagali Namma Cheluva Kannada Naadu (Huilgol Narayana Rao), Elladaru Eeru Enthadaroo Eru (Kuvempu), Onde Onde Karnataka Onde (Da Ra Bendre), Hottitho Hottitho Kannada Deepa (Siddaiah Puranik), and Hesarayithu Karnataka Usiragali Kannada (Channaveera Kanavi) in all the civic offices.