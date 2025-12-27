<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central and West City Corporations will close parks and lakes in their jurisdiction after 6 pm on December 31.</p>.<p>The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to prevent untoward incidents during New Year celebrations.</p>.Bengaluru top cop inspects New Year revelry hubs, roads shut for traffic.<p>“During New Year celebrations, there is a likelihood of large public gatherings at night. This may lead to untoward incidents and disturbance of public peace. Therefore, as a precautionary measure in the interest of public safety, entry to all parks and lakes under the jurisdiction of the corporation will be temporarily restricted after 6 pm on December 31,” according to a statement issued by the corporations.</p>.<p>The government changed park timings in the city last year, allowing all municipal parks to remain open between 5 am and 10 pm. However, many parks did not follow the order, citing safety concerns.</p>.<p>After the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and five corporations, the Bengaluru South City Corporation announced that parks in its jurisdiction would be open only from 5 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm.</p>