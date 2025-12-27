Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Parks, lakes in Bengaluru city to shut early on December 31

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to prevent untoward incidents during New Year celebrations.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 22:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 22:14 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsNew years eve

Follow us on :

Follow Us