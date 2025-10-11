<p>Bengaluru: Heavy rains on Friday left several parts of South-East <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> severely waterlogged, disrupting daily life.</p><p>Areas around Sarjapur and Electronic City, including Rainbow Drive, Balagere, Hosa Road, and Neeladri Nagar, were among the worst hit.</p> .Thundershowers return, Bengaluru braces for more rain.<p>The Rainbow Drive (RBD) layout was submerged after the Halanayakana Lake breached its boundary. The excess water flowed directly through RBD, rising to knee-deep in some stretches, thus rendering roads unmotorable even for cars. Residents were forced to walk or wade through filthy, stagnant water, complaining of slippery conditions and an unbearable stench.</p><p>Citizens took to X to vent their ire. “How can you call Bengaluru the ‘IT Capital of India’ when basic drain cleaning and road maintenance are treated like rocket science? Bengaluru deserves better than flooded streets and silent authorities,” a user wrote on X.</p> .<p>Despite recent road repairs at Balagere Road, meant to prevent waterlogging, the area flooded again. On Saturday morning, commuters heading into the city were stuck for hours on Sarjapur Road. “My son was stuck for over two hours to cover an eight-kilometre stretch,” said Thomas Varghese, a resident. </p><p>Another commuter described Muthanallur Cross as a “disaster zone,” saying potholes turned into deep, hidden craters after the rain. “A small electric three-wheeler misjudged the depth and couldn’t get out for almost five minutes,” the commuter added.</p><p>Residents have called for immediate civic action, criticizing authorities for recurring flooding despite repeated assurances and infrastructure upgrades.</p>