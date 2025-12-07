Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Passport-style seva kendras across Bengaluru for e-khata processing

In addition, only 3,252 applications have been received for conversion of ‘B’ khata to ‘A’ khata, which officials attribute to a lack of awareness and confusion among people.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 22:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 22:23 IST
BengaluruKarntaka Newse-khata

Follow us on :

Follow Us