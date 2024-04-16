P C Mohan’s loud show of strength drowns in deafening indifference

Bengaluru: Streets in Jalakanteshwara Nagar near the Shantinagar bus depot were awash with saffron confetti, yellow chrysanthemum petals, and BJP flags of varying sizes on Friday, in preparation for Bangalore Central candidate PC Mohan’s roadshow.
Although the three-time BJP Lok Sabha MP was 45 minutes late to his 4.30 pm roadshow, the mix of saffron clad dhol players and local party workers ensured residents remained curious enough to watch the candidate.
Sensing that the campaign would stretch for hours, local shops downed their shutters and workers poured down onto the streets roaring their support for the candidate and the party.
Vehicles slowed down in their effort to weave through the gradually thickening crowd of about 300 people. Party workers urged them to find alternative routes or bear with the crowd as they beckoned onlookers to join the celebrations.
Homemakers, who formed much of the crowd, appeared clueless about expressing their support for the candidate, despite wanting to vote for the BJP.
Mohan joined with an MUV, painted in green and saffron, and a pick-up truck bearing the flex of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that outshined Mohan’s own portrait. A Kannada song blaring from the megaphone praised the BJP’s 10-year rule, even as the crowd chanted ‘Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Ji’.
On his arrival, Mohan was garlanded by local party workers and leaders. The candidate waved at residents watching from building tops and shopfronts with indifference.
Dhol players continued to boisterously beat the drum. Amid the deafening music, the confetti cannon spewed pieces of saffron papers, even as workers showered flower petals on Mohan.
The confident-looking Mohan, who did not address the crowd, was ushered onto the pick-up truck that weaved its way around the narrow streets. Mohan kept waving.
Several bikes bearing the saffron flag followed the convoy, choking the already bottlenecked roads as the sun sank behind the distant row of buildings.
A party worker urged an elderly vegetable vendor sitting by the roadside to join the rally. She refused. When asked, she demurred saying, “They paid us Rs 500 to gather the crowd. No one supports the BJP because he (Mohan) did nothing for us. My vote is for the Congress only.”
(Published 15 April 2024, 21:57 IST)