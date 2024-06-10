'Pedaluru' celebrates cycling, sustainability in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Over 550 cyclists registered for the 1st edition of 'Pedaluru', a not-for-profit event aimed at galvanising cyclists of Bengaluru into a strong community.
City Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth was the chief guest at the event.
Shilpi Sahu of Qualcomm won the first corporate award for showing commitment towards environmental sustainability by cycling to work. Several professionals from other corporates, too, signed up to promote cycling as a commute option to compete for awards for the next edition in 2025.
The event was organised by GiZ India and Council for Active Mobility to encourage cycling as a sustainable mode of urban commute.
Published 09 June 2024, 21:52 IST