'PG owners should stay on campus or nearby'

While people have welcomed new guidelines to regulate paying guest (PG) accommodations in the city, they feel it doesn’t place much accountability on the part of owners.
The BBMP recently issued a set of 10 rules for PG accommodations that are coming up or are due for license renewal. This comes after a woman was fatally stabbed at a PG accommodation in Koramangala on July 23.
Jaya Susan (name changed) is a software professional. She stays at a PG accommodation in Hennur. “Most often, owners don’t even stay on the premises. There is no accountability (if anything untoward happens),” she says.
HR professional Khushi Sanal agrees. “If the security guard is late to work or is on leave, there is no one to look after the premises.” She lives in Kadugodi.
Even Sukhi Seo, secretary of Bengaluru PG Owners’ Association, feels PG owners should live on the campus or nearby and interact with tenants frequently to understand their concerns.
Suhas Sriram echoes her sentiment. He is the co-owner of a boys’ PG accommodation at Kengeri. He says owners should stay in close proximity and be available to resolve issues immediately instead of appointing managers for the task.
Pointing out the apathy of PG owners, human rights activist Brinda Adige says some of them “aren’t even aware of how many inmates stay in their accommodations”.
Sukhi feels manual surveillance is not enough and the rules should have mandated installing a biometric access system in PG buildings. Furthermore, the rules don’t place any responsibility on owners to educate their tenants about fire safety protocols like how to use a fire extinguisher.
Brinda says the rules are silent on accommodations that are old or don’t need to renew their license immediately. This is concerning because a lot of existing accommodations don’t have fire safety routes.
However, a Koramangala-based PG owner feels rules like ensuring at least 70 sq ft of space per tenant is not practical. This is difficult for buildings that were built more than a decade ago, he says.
The civic body will inspect PG accommodations every 6 months to ensure they comply with the following guidelines:
* All entries, exits, and corridors should have CCTV cameras and footage must be stored for 90 days.
* Provide at least 70 sq ft space per occupant.
* Ensure every person has access to potable water and 135 ltr of water.
* Secure a fire safety clearance before applying for the trade license.
* Obtain FSSAI license for setting up mass kitchens.
* Ensure hygienic washrooms.
* Appoint a verified security guard 24/7.
* Display BBMP and police helpline numbers on the premises.
* Ensure solid waste segregation.
Published 15 August 2024, 21:47 IST