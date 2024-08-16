Pickleball picks up in Bengaluru

It is a WhatsApp group of 177 members in the age group of 25-38. It is an initiative by Abdul Poonawala, who works with multiple startups in various roles. While Poonawala first played pickleball in Singapore in 2022, a majority of members in the group hadn’t tried it until they joined the community four months ago. Most came out of curiosity and have stuck around. He hosts two games in the midweek and four on weekends.