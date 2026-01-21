<p>Bengaluru: What was meant to be a week-long pipeline replacement by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has left commuters on Double Road (KH Road) near the Shanthinagar Bus Station navigating broken pavements and rubble, forcing them onto the busy road and raising safety concerns.</p>.<p>The work to replace ageing water mains in Shanthinagar has disrupted the stretch near the BMTC bus depot service road, leaving footpaths uneven and buried under debris.</p>.<p>Contractors had assured the disruption would last a week, but locals say the stretch has remained dug up for months, with little progress on safe pedestrian access.</p>.<p>"With the pavement gone, we have no choice but to walk on the edge of the road," said Suresh Kumar, a senior citizen. “Buses and cars come fast. Every day, it feels like an accident waiting to happen."</p>.Suraksha 75: Bengaluru’s junction makeover stuck between plans and pavements.<p>A local auto driver said: "It is dangerous during peak hours. People step onto the road without warning. I have had near-misses with two-wheelers trying to overtake."</p>.<p>Meena, who works nearby, said: "I saw an elderly man slip on the rubble and almost fall into the traffic path. There is no safe place to walk. Also, as there is a turn towards the BMTC depot service road after the rubble-strewn stretch, buses enter the road fast and quickly make a turn which might be very dangerous for walkers."</p>.<p>A local traffic policeman at the junction confirmed the risk, noting that while the nearby signal somewhat slows traffic, pedestrians are often forced into harm’s way as they avoid the broken footpaths. "It is very risky and difficult for pedestrians to navigate this path."</p>.<p>With heavy traffic and limited walking space, pedestrians say urgent measures such as temporary walkways and better debris management are needed before a serious accident occurs.</p>.<p><span class="bold">MLA steps in</span></p>.<p>Speaking to <span class="italic">DH</span>, Shanthinagar MLA NA Haris promised to check with the authorities and issue instructions to ensure the work is completed as quickly as possible.</p>