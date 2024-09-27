Pipeline work: Traffic curbs on Uttarahalli Main Road from today

Bengaluru: The traffic police have restricted the movement of all vehicles from BGS Junction towards Kengeri Circle or the Madhu Petrol Station junction for a month starting from Friday as the BWSSB is laying a 1.9-metre diameter drinking water pipeline on Uttarahalli Main Road as a part of the Cauvery Stage V project.
Alternatively, vehicles moving from BGS Junction can take a right turn onto Global Village Road and go via BEML Layout Stage 7, cross the Vrishabhavathi river bridge and get onto Mysuru Road.
Those, coming from Mysuru Road towards Uttarahalli, can take a right turn at Mailasandra Village and get to BGS junction to continue further. Similarly, vehicles coming from the city can take a left at Mailasandra Junction and go via BGS junction and Uttarahalli Main Road.
Published 27 September 2024, 02:44 IST