PM praises ex-BMTC driver’s pursuit of history

From there on, Dhanapal, who has studied until Class 10, would use his day off every week to read books on the history of Bengaluru by Suresh Moona and Ba Na Sundara Rao. He found the answer he was looking for: Sankey Tank was an artificial lake planned by Col Richard Hieram Sankey, chief engineer in the Mysore province. But he did not stop there. He started meeting historians and going on field visits with the likes of S K Aruni and Vemagal Somashekar. “They were happy to see a driver interested in history,” he explains.