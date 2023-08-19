Police fire shots at rape case suspects in Bannerghatta's Hakki Pikki Colony

A police inspector fired shots at the accused involved in a rape case in Hakki Pikki Colony of Bannerghatta, on Friday.
On Sunday, the body of Munirathnamma, a 38-year-old woman, was discovered in a lake near Byatarayanadoddi. The markings on her body indicated that she had been assaulted and subsequently subjected to sexual assault.
The suspects in the case are Somashekar, 25, Harish, 33, and Jayanth, 20. They were apprehended on Thursday and were taken to the
scene for reconstruction on Friday morning.
During the investigation, the suspect Soma attempted to flee by assaulting a police constable. Inspector Manjunath, who is in charge of the investigation, discharged a warning shot into the air to caution Somashekar, but his warning was
disregarded.
To protect his constable, Manjunath shot Somashekar in the left leg. The latter was then transported to Narayana Health City in Anekal, where doctors confirmed that his condition is stable.
Somashekar had prior
robbery cases registered against him at Ramanagara and Thalaghattapura
police stations.
Mallikarjun Baladandi, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, stated that the trio were acquaintances who frequently met. They purportedly consumed drugs on Saturday and committed the rape.