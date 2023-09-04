Police nab techie red-handed blackmailing ex with intimate pics

1. Reach out to the police. Swift action will be taken and guidance provided.

2. Preserve all the evidence such as threat messages, pictures and so on to ensure better conviction.

3. Share your ordeal with trusted individuals and seek emotional support.

4. In case of such a situation, avoid meeting the predator, especially at an unknown location.

5. Do not fall prey. Refuse to give sexual favours.

6. Explore legal options.