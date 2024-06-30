Police rescue stock market investor kidnapped in Bengaluru

Expressing his gratitude to the Bengaluru City Police, Raju said, "This is my second life, hats off and big salute to Bengaluru police, special thanks to B Dayananda sir Commissioner of Police & DCP sir, Bengaluru Halusuru crime team, Madhu sir and team. No criminals can escape from Bangalore police, Bangalore city is the safest city ! Jai hind."

The CCTV footage shared by the police has gone viral. It shows around eight to 10 persons bundling him in a car even as several vehicles were moving at a fast pace.