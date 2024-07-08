Bengaluru: Police retrieve body of delivery executive after 30-hour search

Bengaluru: After over 30 hours of searching, the rescue team has retrieved the body of a 27-year-old delivery executive who was swept away in a stormwater drain after his two-wheeler crashed into a side barrier on Mysuru Road on Friday night.
Hemanth Kumar, a resident of west Bengaluru’s Byatarayanapura, collided with the side barrier installed near the Jnanabharathi signal on Mysuru Road and fell into the stormwater drain.
A police officer overseeing the investigation told DH that Kumar’s body was found 20 metres from where he fell. His body was buried in the accumulating sludge. The rescue team had initially searched along the drain for about 2 km from the point of the fall, but did not find any clues.
The Jnanabharathi police were involved in the search after receiving a missing person complaint. Now that the body has been found, the Jnanabharathi traffic police will file a case against Kumar for rash and negligent driving.
“There might be negligence on the part of the civic authorities as well. The gap between the crash barriers could have been covered”, the officer told DH.
Published 07 July 2024, 23:12 IST