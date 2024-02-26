Police stop protest against annexe in Cubbon Park

Bengaluru: The Cubbon Park Walkers' Association called off its protest against the proposed 10-story annexe inside Cubbon Park as the police detained its president Umesh K minutes before the protest was scheduled to start on Sunday. The association said it would continue to fight for Cubbon Park and described the police action as "an attack on the democratic right to protest peacefully".
Umesh told DH: “We have been protesting for many years now, not in the interest of self, but for Cubbon Park. Cubbon Park is for all and it is central to Bengaluru. Our purpose is to ensure that no building comes up in the lung space and no tree or ecosystem is harmed. We will continue to protest unless a formal order is issued by the government.”
Cubbon Park police referred to a high court order that bars public gatherings and protests outside Freedom Park and said Umesh was taken into custody to ensure law and order in Cubbon Park. However, Umesh clarified that the protests undertaken so far were peaceful while adding that it is to protect the park from shrinking further.
The association had earlier protested on February 11, warning the government against a proposal for a multistorey building in place of the old Election Commission building, which is a heritage site. Following this, the authorities temporarily shelved the plan.
Unhappy with this decision, demanding a written document in this regard, the walker’s association decided to stage a protest again on Sunday at 11 am near the State Central Library.
Umesh was released from custody at noon.
(Published 26 February 2024, 05:03 IST)