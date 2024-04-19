Lok Sabha elections 2024: Restaurants to reward voters with juice, snacks

Bengaluru: Hotels falling under the wing of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association’s (BBHA) have decided to serve fresh fruit juice, laddoos, and beverages to all those who've cast their vote. All one needs to do to avail the free food is to show the indelible ink on one's index fingers. This is being done to encourage higher voter turnouts in the city.
Several hotels across the city will put up posters on the importance of voting over the last week of polls to raise awareness among Bengalureans, noted BBHA President P C Rao on Thursday in a press release.
“Bengaluru boasts crores of educated youths and is also the primary IT hub in the country. However, in the assembly elections last year, the city’s turnout was only 54 per cent. This time, it is the Lok Sabha polls, and it is crucial to cast votes,” he told DH.
The city has been notorious for lower voter turnout over the years.
“The voter turnout reflects the social consciousness of our city. As an important metropolitan city in India, hoteliers want to ensure that our people are more aware and actively participate in the election process,” he added.
He clarified that the decision over providing free giveaways to voters and offers will be set up by restaurants soon. However, he said that several restaurants have agreed to offer fruit juice to beat the heat.
(Published 18 April 2024, 20:51 IST)