Pollution caused by idol immersion was limited to kalyanis: KSPCB

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has clarified that the pollution caused by the immersion of idols in the aftermath of Ganesh Chaturthi was limited to the kalyanis, water bodies that are adjacent to the lakes in the city.
Based on an internal report, DH, had on November 22, reported about the pollution caused during immersion.
Responding to the same, the member secretary of the board said: "The immersion tank/pond/kalyani does not possess any link with the lake and it is totally banned to immerse any idols in the lakes, as it would result in the deterioration of the quality of water in the lake."
The board said that the water in the kalyanis is allowed to dry up and the sludge at the bottom is disposed of in landfill by the local bodies.
"The board has created a lot of awareness among public not to immerse the idols in any natural waterbodies such as lakes, ponds, rivers, etc," it added.