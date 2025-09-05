<p>Bengaluru: Potholes that have deepened with incessant rain and crumbling road surfaces have left several stretches in Bengaluru nearly unmotorable, slowing traffic and making daily commute punishing.</p>.<p>Traffic experts pointed to at least 15 locations where battered roads are the main cause of snarls. These include Mysuru Road, Bannerghatta Main Road, Panathur Main Road, HMT Main Road, Tannery Road, Mahadevapura–Channasandra (Whitefield) Road, and Hennur–Bagalur Main Road.</p>.<p>Bhaskar Rao, Former Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, said, "This is not a traffic problem, it is the collapse of policy. Potholes, dug up roads, and the accidents they are causing are a result of failed policy of the civic body."</p>.BBMP spends Rs 12 cr, but Bengaluru sees 63% rise in potholes.<p>On Mysuru Road near the BWSSB office, rumble strips slow down vehicles, but worsen rides for two-wheelers.</p>.<p>In South Bengaluru, the Bannerghatta Road stretch from Arakere to Koli Farm Gate has become infamous for craters. "I do not know if there are potholes on the road or the road is cutting through potholes," said Manoj Harish, a resident of Koli Farm Gate.</p>.<p>Sivaram G, who lives in a gated community on the Chandapura–Anekal Road, said the stretch has become unbearable. "The road is a nightmare for commuters, especially two-wheeler riders. The continuous rains have worsened the situation," he said.</p>.<p>In the northern part of the city, Hennur–Bagalur Road turns treacherous with waterlogging during rains. "This stretch is in dire need of relaying, not a patchwork. Accidents have become a common occurrence," said Ayushman Tiwari, a resident of Hennur.</p>.<p>Despite being home to numerous tech parks, Mahadevapura’s roads remain in disrepair. Overflowing sewage and encroachments compound the pothole problem. "The cross roads leading to tech parks are not taken care of. Despite paying taxes we are forced to use such roads risking our lives," said Manish Jain, an IT employee working in the area.</p>.<p>A senior BBMP official told DH that the civic body was filling all potholes flagged by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP). "Potholes are not the only reason for slow-moving traffic," he said, adding that the large number of private vehicles and narrow roads also contributed to daily jams.</p>