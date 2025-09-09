Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Power tariff: Bescom wants up to Re 1 hike for industries

During the March revision, the KERC raised the power supply charges for IP sets by nearly Rs 1.5 and slashed them for industries and commercial establishments by 30 paise to Rs 3 per unit.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 20:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 20:33 IST
India NewsBengalurupower tariffBESCOM

Follow us on :

Follow Us