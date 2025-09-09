Power tariff: Bescom wants up to Re 1 hike for industries

<p>Bengaluru: Bescom has petitioned the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) to cut power supply charges for agricultural pumpsets by 95 paisa per unit and raise them for industrial and commercial establishments by 10 paise to Re 1 per unit to offset revenue shortfalls. </p>.<p>For the first time in the recent past, the power utility has submitted a petition to the KERC to review the tariffs announced in March 2025. </p>.<p>In a detailed submission before the KERC, Bescom noted that the commission had failed to consider the state government’s budget allocation for subsidy to irrigation pumpsets while determining the power charges for IP sets. </p>.<p>During the March revision, the KERC raised the power supply charges for IP sets by nearly Rs 1.5 and slashed them for industries and commercial establishments by 30 paise to Rs 3 per unit. </p>.<p>At the increased rate, the expenditure on agricultural pumpsets would go up to Rs 20,640 crore while the government had only earmarked Rs 16,021 crore. </p>.6-hour power cut; Bescom work affects several areas in Bengaluru.<p>“If the commission’s tariff order is implemented for LT-4(a) category (agricultural pumpsets), ESCOMs cannot meet this shortfall in revenue as the same is not provided in the budget. Bescom can neither recover the shortfall from the government nor from consumers. Therefore, ESCOMs have filed a petition for modification,” Bescom’s petition reads. </p>.<p>Bescom also noted that the government agreed to release a subsidy of Rs 2,362.47 crore, in addition to Rs 16,021 crore announced in the budget, to mitigate the overall shortfall in revenue. However, even then, there will still be a gap and Bescom has suggested that Rs 1,214.12 crore can be collected by raising the charges for industrial and commercial consumers. </p>.<p>Another Rs 1148.35 crore could be obtained through miscellaneous sources such as interest on arrears, cross subsidy surcharge, FPPCA, and wheeling charges. </p>.<p>Industrialists called the Bescom move “unfair” and vowed to submit objections before the KERC. </p>.<p>“The KERC passed the tariff order in March after studying all the submissions made by ESCOMs. It is not right to now ask for a revision. The increase in tariff for industries will burden industries already suffering owing to other price hikes. We will raise objections against this proposal,” said B P Shashidhar, Chairman (Energy Committee), Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI). </p>