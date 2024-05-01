Private firm to maintain facilities below Sivananda flyover

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd for the upkeep of facilities below the Sivananda flyover and at the Race Course junction. The private firm will provide the services free of cost, while the civic body will allow the company to install its logo.
The facilities that the company is expected to maintain include the cleanliness of two public toilets, provision of drinking water, upkeep of a walking track, children’s play area, public seating, a charging station, and a gardening area.
Located close to the flyover, the company will spend about Rs 2.5 lakh a month for a period of 30 months under its corporate social responsibility program.
In exchange, the BBMP will prohibit commercial advertisements except for the company’s logo.
