Pro-Kannada activists storm gaming centre in Bengaluru's Koramangala

<p>Bengaluru: Tension prevailed in Koramangala for a while on Sunday after a group of pro-Kannada activists stormed a gaming centre and ransacked the premises. </p>.<p>The protesters, identified as members of Namma Karnataka Sene, argued with the staff of the establishment before the police intervened. </p>.<p>They also allegedly manhandled the proprietor of the Golden Aces Poker Room. They claimed that these places are "spoiling" the youth. </p>.<p>They were detained by the police due to violation of the high court order, which doesn't allow protests outside Freedom Park. </p>.<p>On September 25, the police arrested 41 activists of another pro-Kannada organisation after they barged into a Hindi programme at a five-star hotel, raising slogans, tearing up flex posters and smashing furniture in protest against Hindi "imposition". </p>