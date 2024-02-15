Pro-Kannada activists tear off English boards even before the deadline

Bengaluru: A large number of pro-Kannada activists tore off English name boards displayed on many shops in Jayanagar third block on Thursday, warning traders of dire consequences if they do not follow the rule of providing 60% space for Kannada.
The vandalism has sent shockwaves through the community of traders as it takes place two weeks before the BBMP’s deadline to comply with the rule expires.
In some cases, the activists broke a part of English name boards and a few shops saw their boards being torn down. The traders pleaded with the activists to spare their shops, appealing for more time to comply with the rule. A few proprietors reminded the activists that the state government is yet to bring a law that makes it mandatory for the shops to provide bigger space for the Kannada boards.
All the shops that faced the heat of Kannada activists were located on the 10th main of Jayanagar 3rd block. The activists did not identify with any recognised pro-Kannada organization but traders said they warned that they would come back if Kannada is not given prominence in the next two weeks.
“I just spent Rs 50,000 to redo the name board by displaying Kannada prominently. I have been in the business for 50 years but never faced such a humiliation before. The government and the BBMP should take action against these so-called activists before it becomes a routine. Under such a threat, no trader can run the business in peace,” a proprietor based in Jayanagar told DH.
Another trader said the BBMP should not have issued a February-end as a deadline without following the rules. “There is no act in place that mandates 60% space for Kannada. The BBMP cannot just change rules as they want. We had invested in a new board by providing equal space both for Kannada and English. Now, I will have to spend again to increase the Kannada font,” he said.
Some traders in Brigade road, Rajajinagar and other places complained that even the BBMP workers have been blackening or covering English boards even before the deadline expires.
Speaking to DH, BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said he has asked the officers to cover the English boards that are larger than Kannada in advance so that the traders feel the pressure to make necessary changes.
“We are doing it after convincing the traders. It is being done for their good. It is our duty to enforce the laws. We however do not encourage vandalism. If any activists feels that a shop is not following the rule, they can tell us instead of taking law into their own hands,”
he said.