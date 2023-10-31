Property dispute: Neighbour hacks man to death

Bengaluru: A man was allegedly hacked to death by three people on Sunday night, just a stone’s throw away from the Hebbagodi police station.
The deceased, Ramesh (35), was a resident of Hebbagodi Colony. He was murdered by his neighbours after a fight over a plot of land.
The suspects — Jagadish, Moses and Joseph — attacked Ramesh around 10 pm on Sunday. They hit Ramesh with a machete multiple times. He sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot, police said.
A senior investigating officer told DH that Jagadish is the prime suspect and the other two assisted him. While Joseph was caught on Monday, the other two are on the run.
“Ramesh and Jagadish had an ongoing property dispute for several years. It was recently declared that the property belonged to Ramesh, which enraged Jagadish,” the officer said. Jagadish sought help from his friend Moses and his father Joseph to take revenge on Jagadish.
An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 302 (murder).