Public outrage after five-year-old killed by speeding car driven by a teen in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A five-year-old boy died when a speeding car driven by an 18-year-old hit him on Sunday.
Police said the teenager, Devaraju, recklessly drove the car bearing registration number KA12 N9487. The victim, Aarav, was playing near the road in front of his house around 10.30 am on 3rd Cross, Nanja Reddy Colony in Murugeshpalya.
After being hit by the car, Aarav suffered injuries to his head. “He died on the way to the hospital,” a police officer said.
Based on a complaint by the boy’s father, a case has been registered by the Jeevan Bima Nagar traffic police under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Eyewitnesses said the speeding car also hit and damaged several parked vehicles, accusing the police of protecting the culprits.
"We need justice for the child," Srinidhi, a local resident, told the media. "Police are delaying everything in following the procedure. If they cannot do it, let them hand it over to us. We will teach them a lesson."
"The car had 'police' written on it,” Panduranga, another local, told the media. “The suspect is the brother-in-law of the owner of the car. He was about to wash the car. He got inside, started it, and pressed the accelerator, which led to the accident. We think neither does he have a driving licence nor knows how to drive.”
