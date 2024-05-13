Public outrage after five-year-old killed by speeding car driven by a teen in Bengaluru

Based on a complaint by the boy’s father, a case has been registered by the Jeevan Bima Nagar traffic police under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Eyewitnesses said the speeding car also hit and damaged several parked vehicles, accusing the police of protecting the culprits.

"We need justice for the child," Srinidhi, a local resident, told the media. "Police are delaying everything in following the procedure. If they cannot do it, let them hand it over to us. We will teach them a lesson."