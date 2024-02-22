Bengaluru: PUC students can travel for free on BMTC buses on exam days

Bengaluru: All II PUC students can travel for free on the BMTC's ordinary buses on the days of the exam from their place of residence to the examination centres by producing their hall/admission ticket. The II PUC exams are scheduled to be held from March 1 to 22.
The BMTC said it would not only operate all schedules and trips, especially student trips, on the days of the exam, but would also run additional trips based on demand.
BMTC Managing Director R Ramachandran on Wednesday presented letters of appreciation and cash prizes to 10 conductors, six drivers, and two other staff for their hard work and honesty.
Driver Trivena HN and conductor Ashok were praised for returning a woman passenger's bag containing gold and documents worth Rs 70,000.
Sudhakar BH and technical staffer Chandrasekhara N were lauded for helping retrieve passenger Mohan Ramesh's laptop worth Rs 1 lakh.
Conductor Sangappa S Gabbur won laurels for safely returning an iPhone belonging to passenger Nagendra S.
Driver Ranganath HM and conductor Saibanna were recognised for returning a passenger's bag containing Rs 35,000 in cash and a mobile phone.
(Published 21 February 2024, 23:37 IST)