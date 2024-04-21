Puppet show raises voting awareness in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Traders Association took a unique approach to voter awareness by organising a puppet show to engage a wide audience on Saturday. The organisers wanted to dissuade negligence and convince individuals to prioritize voting over long weekend travel plans.
“In the last state election, barely 45% of the city’s electorate turned up to vote. This apathy is detrimental to having a truly representative government,” remarked Srinath, the Association’s former President.
“Voting should be considered our primary duty as citizens. I urge every Bengalurean to step out and vote this time around,” he added.
Passersby and shoppers on MG Road stopped to catch the entertaining yet impactful show, with many appreciating the innovative approach to drive electoral participation.
