Private bus fatally knocks down man on wheelchair

Bengaluru: A wheelchair-bound man, who may have been in his 60s, was killed after a private bus knocked him over near the Majestic bus station early on Wednesday.
The Chickpet traffic police said the accident occurred at Shanthala Circle on Cottonpet Main Road at 4.30 am.
The man was on the footpath when the bus bearing a Nagaland registration (NL 01 B 3070) reportedly rammed into the back of his wheelchair, causing him to fall over. He was declared dead at a hospital nearby.
According to the police, he lived on the streets and had no documentation on his person to establish his identity. They have launched an investigation to ascertain his identity, and have filed an FIR against Muhammed Noushad, the bus driver.
Woman run over by concrete mixer lorry
A 35-year-old pillion rider was run over by a concrete mixer lorry near Rayarapalya in the northwestern outskirts of Bengaluru after it crashed into the rear of the moped she was on.
Due to the impact, Shanthamma died on the spot. Her husband Basavaraju, 40, suffered severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dobbspet. They were on their way to Tumakuru from their home at Doddagollarahatti when the accident occurred around 7 am.
The Nelamangala traffic police are trying to trace the absconding driver.
(Published 20 March 2024, 23:53 IST)