Qantas to add flights between Bengaluru and Sydney

Bengaluru: Australia’s national carrier Qantas on Tuesday announced additional flights from Bengaluru to Sydney to meet the strong demand during the peak holiday season.
The airline is set to increase, between mid-December 2024 and late March 2025, flights from five per week to one everyday. This is expected to add over 12,000 seats between the two cities over the four months, Qantas said. These flights are in addition to the airline’s currently operational services — three days a week — from Delhi to Melbourne.
Cam Wallace, CEO, Qantas International, said the new services were in response to demand for travel between India and Australia, which continued to be "incredibly strong".
The additional flights are timed to carry more travellers to Australia in the summer and help more customers reconnect over the holiday period, he said.
Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer, Bangalore International Airport, said the expansion — commencing in the first half of December — would deliver added convenience and flexibility to travellers from south and central India, offering them a wider range of options in business and leisure travel.
Qantas’ flights from India are operated with its fleet of Airbus A330 aircraft, with 27 business class suites in the 1-2-1 configuration. The airline is planning to roll out its 'fast and free' WiFi programme on flights between India and Australia from next year.
