Qantas to add flights between Bengaluru and Sydney

Bengaluru: Australia’s national carrier Qantas on Tuesday announced additional flights from Bengaluru to Sydney to meet the strong demand during the peak holiday season.

The airline is set to increase, between mid-December 2024 and late March 2025, flights from five per week to one everyday. This is expected to add over 12,000 seats between the two cities over the four months, Qantas said. These flights are in addition to the airline’s currently operational services — three days a week — from Delhi to Melbourne.

Cam Wallace, CEO, Qantas International, said the new services were in response to demand for travel between India and Australia, which continued to be "incredibly strong".